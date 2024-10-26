Madonna pays visit to late brother Christopher's grave

Madonna paid a visit to her late brother Christopher's grave less than one month after his dismal.

The 66-year-old star took to her official Instagram account on Friday, October 25, and documented her poignant visit.

The pop singer along with her daughter Lourdes went to Calvary Cemetery in Kawkawlin, Michigan.

Madonna shared several snaps on her profile's stories, including a picture of Christopher’s green marble gravestone, which is engraved with her brother's name, date of birth, and date of death.

“Homecoming………….,” she wrote on the story.

Other photos include the red roses she put on Christopher's grave and Lourdes sitting by Madonna's mother's grave Madonna Fortin Ciccone, who breathed her last in 1963.

Moreover, the Like a Virgin singer also posted a throwback video of her with Christopher kneeling down at their mother's grave.

“Life is a Circle," the Back That Up to The Beat singer captioned the clip.

She also posed in front of her childhood home in Michigan, and wrote, “When I was little, I thought my Nanoos house was a mansion!”