 
Geo News

Madonna pays visit to late brother Christopher's grave

The pop star's brother passed away on October 4 at the age of 63

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Madonna pays visit to late brother Christophers grave
Madonna pays visit to late brother Christopher's grave

Madonna paid a visit to her late brother Christopher's grave less than one month after his dismal.

The 66-year-old star took to her official Instagram account on Friday, October 25, and documented her poignant visit.

The pop singer along with her daughter Lourdes went to Calvary Cemetery in Kawkawlin, Michigan.

Madonna shared several snaps on her profile's stories, including a picture of Christopher’s green marble gravestone, which is engraved with her brother's name, date of birth, and date of death.

Madonna pays visit to late brother Christophers grave
Madonna pays visit to late brother Christophers grave

“Homecoming………….,” she wrote on the story.

Other photos include the red roses she put on Christopher's grave and Lourdes sitting by Madonna's mother's grave Madonna Fortin Ciccone, who breathed her last in 1963.

Moreover, the Like a Virgin singer also posted a throwback video of her with Christopher kneeling down at their mother's grave.

“Life is a Circle," the Back That Up to The Beat singer captioned the clip.

She also posed in front of her childhood home in Michigan, and wrote, “When I was little, I thought my Nanoos house was a mansion!”

Madonna pays visit to late brother Christophers grave

Selena Gomez gives important advice to isolated people
Selena Gomez gives important advice to isolated people
Jenna Dewan balances life with three kids: 'Outnumbered but grateful'
Jenna Dewan balances life with three kids: 'Outnumbered but grateful'
Tom Hardy makes shock admission about son and Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hardy makes shock admission about son and Ryan Reynolds
Kim Kardashian troubles employees with wasteful demands: Source
Kim Kardashian troubles employees with wasteful demands: Source
One Direction fans revive memory of late Liam Payne
One Direction fans revive memory of late Liam Payne
Celine Dion faces 'most horrible allegation' amid musical comeback: Report
Celine Dion faces 'most horrible allegation' amid musical comeback: Report
Bruce Springsteen's documentary reveals his 'deep love' for wife Patti Scialfa
Bruce Springsteen's documentary reveals his 'deep love' for wife Patti Scialfa
Kate Winslet shares valuable advice to young women joining film industry
Kate Winslet shares valuable advice to young women joining film industry