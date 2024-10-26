Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite for 'Here' premiere after 30 years

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright famously starred together in the hit comedy-drama Forrest Gump back in 1994.

30 years later, Tom and Robin have reunited for the new film, Here, which made its world premiere at AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, filmmaker Robert Zemeckis is also part of that core group of artists to reunite, serving as director and co-writer of the screenplay with Eric Roth, who has the distinction of being the writer of Forrest Gump.

While strutting their stuff on the red carpet, it was easy to see the chemistry between Hanks and Wright, who coordinate in all-black outfits for the premiere, as per the publication.

In regard to this, Tom opted for a classic black two-piece that he matched with a black dress shirt and shoes while Robin wowed in a back pinstripe suit with a white shirt and black tie, as per the outlet.

Moreover, the 58-year-old actress also stepped out for the premiere in matching pumps, and have her blonde tresses style short while in the spotlight of the red carpet, the duo was spotted laughing and joking as they posed for photos.

As described on IMDb, “a generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life,” Here covers the events of a single spot of land and its inhabitants well into the future.

Additionally, rewind to 1994 and Hanks, Wright, Zemeckis and Roth were riding high amid the massive success of Forrest Gump.

Along with Hanks and Wright, the main cast featured the likes of Sally Field, Gary Sinisem Mykelti Williamson and Haley Joel Osment.