King Charles expresses concerns about his health after shocking revelations

King Charles has expressed concerns for his health a day after sharing major health update amid cancer battle.

At an event in Samoa, King Charles spoke of hoping “to survive long enough” as the monarch battles cancer.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed King Charles remarks with photos and videos from the event.

She tweeted, “NEW King Charles speaks of hoping ‘to survive long enough’ to return to Samoa: ‘I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you.’”

Earlier, King Charles made shocking revelations about his health.

Royal expert Rebecca English shared a video of King Charles from Samoa, wherein the King tells his guests that “it is lifetime’s ambition to visit every country in the Commonwealth and only its expanding numbers - and doctor’s orders - are slowing that down #StateVisitSamoa.”

King Charles revealed earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with cancer.