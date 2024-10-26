 
Chappell Roan comes face to face with photographer over previous rude behaviour

Chappell Roan confronted photographer at premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ concert documentary

October 26, 2024

Chappell Roan, in yet another incident, came face to face with the same photographer the singer had called out at MTV VMAs’ red carpet.

The Pink Pony Club hitmaker, who attended the world premiere of Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS film, confronted the photographer.

"You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys,” the singer could be heard saying in a viral video shared on social media.

Chappell Roan confronted photographer at premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ concert documentary

The 26-year-old singer, who attended the star-studded event at NYA Studios EAST in Los Angeles, went on to say, “Yes, I remember. You were so rude to me. And I deserve an apology for that. You need to apologize to me.”

It is unclear if the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker got her apology. Her confrontation with the same photographers comes over a month after Roan, during the VMAs ceremony in September, lashed out at him for verbally abusing her.

In footage of the incident, a photographer was heard shouting, “Shut the f*** up." 

Chappell in her response clapped back at him, saying, "YOU shut the f*** up!"

The singer, who won this year’s Best New Artist VMA, later addressed why did she respond back, saying, “I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it’s really hard to keep up”

"I’m just being honest that I’m just having a hard time today,” the songwriter said, adding, “I’m not trying to give you a lesser show, it’s just, there’s a lot.”

She concluded by thanking everyone who understood her. “This is all I’ve ever wanted. It’s just heavy sometimes,” she added.

