 
Geo News

King Charles takes first major step as head of Commonwealth nations

King Charles attended Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024 in Samoa amid health worries

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

King Charles takes first major step as head of Commonwealth nations
King Charles takes first major step as head of Commonwealth nations

King Charles, as head of the Commonwealth nations, and other leaders have taken first major step under the leadership of the monarch during meeting in Samoa.

Commonwealth members selected Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as secretary-general of the 56-nation club headed by Britain's King Charles, the Commonwealth said on Saturday, the final day of a summit in Samoa attended by Charles and Queen Camilla.

The group said in a tweet, “Today at #CHOGM2024, Commonwealth Heads of Government have selected the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.”

Royal expert Chris Ship also took to X and tweeted, “A decision from the 56 Commonwealth nations on who will replace Patricia Scotland KC as Secretary-General. It’s gone to the Ghanaian Foreign Minister @AyorkorBotchwey.”

King Charles takes first major step as head of Commonwealth nations

The royal expert also shared Shirley's remarks after the honour.

She said: “Truly humbled by the overwhelming support of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in selecting me as the incoming Secretary-General of the @commonwealthsec. The work indeed lies ahead!”

This is King Charles and Commonwealth members first major decision after the monarch became head of the group following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

Shawn Mendes shows off rare pictures on his phone
Shawn Mendes shows off rare pictures on his phone
King Charles expresses concerns about his health after shocking revelations video
King Charles expresses concerns about his health after shocking revelations
Anne Hathaway amazes fans with major 'Halloween' transformation
Anne Hathaway amazes fans with major 'Halloween' transformation
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave expresses gratitude towards Kyle Richards
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave expresses gratitude towards Kyle Richards
Phil Lesh, veteran bassist, breathes his last at 84
Phil Lesh, veteran bassist, breathes his last at 84
Chris Brown accused of assaulting woman at Diddy's yacht party
Chris Brown accused of assaulting woman at Diddy's yacht party
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite for 'Here' premiere after 30 years video
Tom Hanks, Robin Wright reunite for 'Here' premiere after 30 years
Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson spark divorce rumors post 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, husband Eric Johnson spark divorce rumors post 10 years of marriage