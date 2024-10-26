King Charles takes first major step as head of Commonwealth nations

King Charles, as head of the Commonwealth nations, and other leaders have taken first major step under the leadership of the monarch during meeting in Samoa.

Commonwealth members selected Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey as secretary-general of the 56-nation club headed by Britain's King Charles, the Commonwealth said on Saturday, the final day of a summit in Samoa attended by Charles and Queen Camilla.

The group said in a tweet, “Today at #CHOGM2024, Commonwealth Heads of Government have selected the Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, currently the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.”

Royal expert Chris Ship also took to X and tweeted, “A decision from the 56 Commonwealth nations on who will replace Patricia Scotland KC as Secretary-General. It’s gone to the Ghanaian Foreign Minister @AyorkorBotchwey.”

The royal expert also shared Shirley's remarks after the honour.

She said: “Truly humbled by the overwhelming support of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in selecting me as the incoming Secretary-General of the @commonwealthsec. The work indeed lies ahead!”

This is King Charles and Commonwealth members first major decision after the monarch became head of the group following the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.