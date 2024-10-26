 
Joey King handles wardrobe malfunction like a pro: 'a perfect time'

Joey King attended the Women in Film Honors Gala on October 24, 2024

October 26, 2024

Joey King just covered up, quite literally!

On October 25, the Family Affair star took to her official social media platforms to share a video of her wardrobe mishap that she managed to dodge.

“Face of the Future is what they were promised…I am what they got,” she captioned the uploaded Instagram video.

King can be seen getting up from her table at the 2024 Women in Film Honors Gala at the Beverly Hilton on October 24.

As the 25-year-old made her way to the stage, rocking a gray pantsuit, she had a very shocked expression spread all over her face as she hurriedly grabbed the buttons on her blazer.

“Wow, what a perfect time for my shirt to pop open when I’m not wearing a bra,” King candidly told the audience as she reached the podium.

During her walk from her table to the stage, many spectators has already whipped out their phones to record the incident, which would have turned out rather embarrassing for The Kissing Booth actress had she not been quick enough.

At the event, Joey King was the recipient of the 2024 Women in Film Face of the Future Award.

