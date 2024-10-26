 
Halle Berry recalls diving deep for troubled role in ‘Never Let Go'

Halle Berry starrer ‘Never Let Go’ is a horror flick

October 26, 2024

Halle Berry uncovered details about preparing herself to play the role in a horror flick Never Let Go.

For the unversed, the 58-year-old actress as Momma, a troubled mother, won’t let her twin sons out of their small shack in the wilderness without being tethered to a rope.

She fears them falling foul of an evil spirit that has taken over the world.

Now talking about her character, Halle told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine that to prepare for the “tortured” role, she studied schizophrenia, a mental disorder.

“I studied schizophrenia because I feel that Momma is not quite mentally sound,” the actress began.

“Whether she’s suffering from schizophrenia from 10 years in the middle of nowhere, she’s pretty limited in her ability to express herself and to function."

“She’s tortured. I think she wonders if this evil that’s surrounding her is real. Is she a bit schizophrenic? Is it really real? Is she doing the right thing by these kids, keeping them sequestered here?"

The actress, who is a mother of 16-year-old Nahla, and 11-year-old Maceo from previous relationships, concluded the interview, saying, “Because technically, what she’s doing is torturing them too.”

Made on a budget of $20 million, Never Let Go was released in theatres in September 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics.

