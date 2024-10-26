 
Nicole Scherzinger gets emotional talking about Liam Payne's death: Watch

Nicole Scherzinger was working with Liam Payne when he tragically died

Web Desk
October 26, 2024

Nicole Scherzinger is “heartbroken” over Liam Payne's shook death at the age of 31.

Nicole opened up about Liam’s tragic death during an appearance on Good Morning America in New York City. She was there to promote her musical Sunset Boulevard in which she wowed as Norma Desmond, as well as her role in Moana 2.

Speaking about the One Direction singer on GMA, she said: “Liam and I were quite close.”

“And so, yeah, I'm heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Liam. I'm heartbroken for his family and his loved ones and his fans,” she continued.

“Liam always led with his heart and with kindness, and I really hope that's how he'll always be remembered.”

The Don’t Cha singer recently revealed on social media that she’d been texting the Teardrops hitmaker the day he died. She also penned a lengthy tribute to Liam on Instagram.

In her note, she wrote: “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.”

Liam Payne and Nicole Scherzinger kept in touch since the creation of One Direction according Nicole’s directions on the X Factor in 2010 and were working together on a show called Building The Band.

