Tom Holland jumps into 'Spider-Man' mode to protect Zendaya

Tom Holland is a perfect boyfriend for Zendaya.

Fans are gushing over the Spider-Man star's protectiveness for his girlfriend after recent viral video.

On Thursday, Holland and Zendaya turned heads in stunning coordinating maroon outfits during their appearance at the launch party of the MCU hero's recent introduced non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

In a viral video, the couple can be seen walking towards the venue when a crowd of fans and paparazzi gathered around them.

As Zendaya was behind him, Holland swooped in to protect her, saying, "Guys watch out! Give us a little bit of space."

While the actress tries to calm him down, saying, "its okay babe."

This heroic moment has sparked reaction from fans, who labelled Holland as a 'green flag.'

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "Bro swooped in like spider man to save the day."

"the fact that both zendaya and tom get nervous around paparazzi but he put his fear to the side when it came to her >>" another noted.

The third user stated, "if he's not protective like him i don't want him."

Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been dating since July 2021, when they were first spotted kissing.

However, they first met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they starred together.