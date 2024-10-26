 
Geo News

Tom Holland jumps into 'Spider-Man' mode to protect Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met on the sets of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016

By
Web Desk
|

October 26, 2024

Tom Holland jumps into 'Spider-Man' mode to protect Zendaya

Tom Holland is a perfect boyfriend for Zendaya.

Fans are gushing over the Spider-Man star's protectiveness for his girlfriend after recent viral video.

On Thursday, Holland and Zendaya turned heads in stunning coordinating maroon outfits during their appearance at the launch party of the MCU hero's recent introduced non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero.

In a viral video, the couple can be seen walking towards the venue when a crowd of fans and paparazzi gathered around them.

As Zendaya was behind him, Holland swooped in to protect her, saying, "Guys watch out! Give us a little bit of space."

While the actress tries to calm him down, saying, "its okay babe."

This heroic moment has sparked reaction from fans, who labelled Holland as a 'green flag.'

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "Bro swooped in like spider man to save the day."

"the fact that both zendaya and tom get nervous around paparazzi but he put his fear to the side when it came to her >>" another noted.

The third user stated, "if he's not protective like him i don't want him."

Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been dating since July 2021, when they were first spotted kissing.

However, they first met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, where they starred together.

Grammy-nominated Billy Crystal makes a heartfelt plea for his missing sweater
Grammy-nominated Billy Crystal makes a heartfelt plea for his missing sweater
Paul Mescal reveals how he scored 'Gladiator II' role after brief talk with Ridley Scott video
Paul Mescal reveals how he scored 'Gladiator II' role after brief talk with Ridley Scott
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine reflects on 'appreciating enchantment' and next life plans
Oscar winner Shirley MacLaine reflects on 'appreciating enchantment' and next life plans
Taylor Swift celebrates fans' cherished 'traditions' during 'Eras Tour' video
Taylor Swift celebrates fans' cherished 'traditions' during 'Eras Tour'
Prince Harry receives sad news from Canada
Prince Harry receives sad news from Canada
David Beckham appears loving towards daughter Harper amid football game
David Beckham appears loving towards daughter Harper amid football game
Sean P. Diddy Combs admitted he's parties were 'intimidating' for some people video
Sean P. Diddy Combs admitted he's parties were 'intimidating' for some people
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after King Charles emotional statement
Kensington Palace makes big announcement after King Charles emotional statement