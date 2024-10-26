Photo: Angelina Jolie spending money for 'Oscars' nomination: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly set to bag the Best Actress Award at this year’s Academy Awards.

Despite the tactics of celebrity haters, the mother of six still believes that no one can take away the Oscars Award from her, but first she needs to land a nomination, per a new report of In Touch Weekly.

For this reason, the actress is reportedly spending money to take the Academy Award for the Best Actress home with her “career-defining role,” Maria.

As per the findings of a new insider privy to the outlet, “Angelina has the enviable position of being Netflix’s most viable Best Actress candidate.”

The source also noted, “And they’re already spending real money to get the word out and get her very strong performance in Maria shortlisted,” after which they moved on to a new chat.

In addition to this, it was reported that Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are competing for the same spot in this year’s Oscars list.

However, Brad Pitt’s loyalty lies with Nicole Kidman, the former wife of his alleged nemesis, Tom Cruise, and he has showing great respect for her work in upcoming erotic thriller, Babygirl.