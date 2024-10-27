Taylor Swift pokes fun at beau Travis Kelce at 'Eras Tour' in New Orleans

Taylor Swift reportedly made a special reference to her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce while she was preforming at her Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Mirrorball hitmaker acted as if she was throwing a football while singing the outro of her song Midnight Rain, on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, she made the motion as nod to the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end while singing the words, “He never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV.”

Meanwhile, Kelce just touched down in Las Vegas ahead of his matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, which was also the site of the Chiefs' February Super Bowl victory.

In regards to this, Swifties went wild on social media as the fan-posted clip of the starlet's performance proceeded to go viral on X.

Furthermore, this isn't the first time she has referenced her famous boyfriend in front of thousands of screaming fans, as per the outlet.

Earlier this year, while preforming a stint of shows in Dublin, Ireland, she sang the same lyrics as she acted out Kelce's signature Archer pose from the football field, as per the publication.

Additionally, when she brought her made a pit stop in Miami last weekend, she changed up the lyrics of her 2022 hit Karma. The lyrics initially said, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming home straight to me.”

Moreover, while calling out Kelce she instead sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming home straight to me.”

It is worth mentioning that the A-list lovebirds began dating in September of 2023 and have been inseparable since.