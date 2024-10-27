Patrick Dempsey leaves fans curious after making rare comment on 'Scream 7'

Patrick Dempsey could be returning to the Scream film franchise, after a more than 20 year hiatus.

During an interview with People, the actor confirmed that he's been in talks about him reprising his role as Detective Mark Kincaid for the upcoming Scream 7, which already includes original star Neve Campbell.

According to Daily Mail, Dempsey revealed, “Well, they've been talking to me about it, and I think they're still working on the script. And, of course, Neve [Campbell] has signed on, so I think we'll see.”

Moreover, Dempsey is eagerly awaiting the script being sent to him, with hopes that the film and his role is still on track towards the start of production, as per the publication.

In regards to this, the Lewiston Maine native explained, “I'm waiting to read the script and to see if it actually goes. In this business, you never know what's going to happen. But if the opportunity opens itself up and it becomes a reality, then I'll definitely take it seriously.”

As per the outlet, the longtime Grey's Anatomy star appeared in one of the franchise films, Scream 3 (2000), which was directed by the late and legendary Wes Craven, who worked from a script by Ehren Kruger, who had replaced Kevin Williamson after he penned the first two installments.

Furthermore, he played the husband to Campbell's Sidney Prescott in the movie that also featured Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley), as well as Scott Foley (Roman Bridger).

In the film, Dempsey's Kincaid helps investigate the Stab 3 murders, all while he developed a romantic interest in Sidney, as per the publication’s reports.

It is worth mentioning that ultimately, Scream 3 went on to become a hit at the worldwide box office, grossing $161.8 million against a budget of $40 million.