 
Geo News

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Chappell Roan's advice on mental health

Olivia Rodrigo 'appreciates' Chappell Roan's helpful tips on mental health as she claims that it is 'overwhelming' sometimes

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Chappell Roans advice on mental health
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Chappell Roan's advice on mental health

Olivia Rodrigo learned a lot from fellow musician Chappell Roan, who has served as her opening act while on her tour.

The Good 4 U singer told Billboard on Friday, October 25 that Roan gave her some helpful tips when it comes to dealing with her mental health.

In regards to this, Rodrigo told the outlet at the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour premiere in Los Angeles, “She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes. I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

According to US Weekly, at the same premiere, Roan went head to head with a photographer, blasting them for being “rude” to her.

In this regard, Roan told the photographer, “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at a Grammy party. Yes … I remember. You were so rude to me.”

Moreover, while the photographer’s full response wasn’t captured, the Hot To Go! singer continued, “I need an apology for that. Yeah, yep, you do. …. You need to apologize to me.”

Additionally, Roan has previously been candid about her struggles with her mental health after being thrust into the spotlight.

Back in September, she revealed that she’d be diagnosed with “severe depression” after visiting a psychiatrist.

Prince William honours Princess Diana as he makes fresh vow video
Prince William honours Princess Diana as he makes fresh vow
Nicole Kidman debuts first public appearance with Keith Urban after bold confession
Nicole Kidman debuts first public appearance with Keith Urban after bold confession
King Charles new plans revealed as Prince William gearing up preparations to rule
King Charles new plans revealed as Prince William gearing up preparations to rule
King Charles is starting to become afraid of what Prince Harry is capable of
King Charles is starting to become afraid of what Prince Harry is capable of
Demi Lovato reflects on loss as baby niece dies
Demi Lovato reflects on loss as baby niece dies
Patrick Dempsey leaves fans curious after making rare comment on 'Scream 7' video
Patrick Dempsey leaves fans curious after making rare comment on 'Scream 7'
King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'That's just not in his psyche'
King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'That's just not in his psyche'
Madonna spotted publicly in New York after brother Christopher's death
Madonna spotted publicly in New York after brother Christopher's death