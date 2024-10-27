Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Chappell Roan's advice on mental health

Olivia Rodrigo learned a lot from fellow musician Chappell Roan, who has served as her opening act while on her tour.

The Good 4 U singer told Billboard on Friday, October 25 that Roan gave her some helpful tips when it comes to dealing with her mental health.

In regards to this, Rodrigo told the outlet at the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour premiere in Los Angeles, “She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes. I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

According to US Weekly, at the same premiere, Roan went head to head with a photographer, blasting them for being “rude” to her.

In this regard, Roan told the photographer, “You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at a Grammy party. Yes … I remember. You were so rude to me.”

Moreover, while the photographer’s full response wasn’t captured, the Hot To Go! singer continued, “I need an apology for that. Yeah, yep, you do. …. You need to apologize to me.”

Additionally, Roan has previously been candid about her struggles with her mental health after being thrust into the spotlight.

Back in September, she revealed that she’d be diagnosed with “severe depression” after visiting a psychiatrist.