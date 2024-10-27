Meghan Markle throws the ball in King Charles' court with new olive branch

Meghan Markle has reportedly issued a major gesture to King Charles and it aims to serve as an olive branch.

Comments about all of this have been brought to light by an inside source close to OK! Magazine.

In that conversation the source explained that the duo’s decision to buy their Portugal pad worth over $4.7 million.

The development is a lavish 722-acre residence in CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, and is near the small town of Melides, 81 miles from Lisbon.

Once the development wraps up, it’s said to promise “them an escape outside of America and means they can safely holiday in Europe in the sunshine.”

And “When they're there, Harry can easily go to England if he feels the need to, and it also gives friends and some members of the family the opportunity to visit them as it's only a short flight.”

So “The invitation for Charles to come and see his grandchildren is there and now it will be up to them whether they take it up,” the source also pointed out before signing off.