Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest major statement

Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest big statement

Prince William has responded to criticism about his privileged lifestyle as royal with a big statement.

According to a report by the Guardian, King Charles elder son was challenged to respond to criticism about his three homes and 135,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall estate for a two-part documentary airing next week.

The future king said criticism about his privileged lifestyle and many homes drives him to try to end homelessness in Britain.

When the Prince of Wales was asked about the criticism of Homewards, his five-year initiative designed to show others how homelessness can be ended, William says: “I think if I answered every critic, I’d be here all day. But you know, criticism drives you forward.”

The father of three went on saying: “I think it’s right to question but I think, ultimately, we are pushing forward to deliver change and hope and optimism into a world that frankly has had very little of it for a long time. I hope I can bring something that’s not been done before.”

Prince William also vowed, “I’m not sitting here saying I’m going to solve the entire world’s homelessness problems. But I am going to show people how to prevent homelessness.”