 
Geo News

Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest major statement

King Charles elder son Prince William was challenged to respond to criticism

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Prince William strongly responds to criticism with latest big statement

Prince William has responded to criticism about his privileged lifestyle as royal with a big statement.

According to a report by the Guardian, King Charles elder son was challenged to respond to criticism about his three homes and 135,000-acre Duchy of Cornwall estate for a two-part documentary airing next week.

The future king said criticism about his privileged lifestyle and many homes drives him to try to end homelessness in Britain.

When the Prince of Wales was asked about the criticism of Homewards, his five-year initiative designed to show others how homelessness can be ended, William says: “I think if I answered every critic, I’d be here all day. But you know, criticism drives you forward.”

The father of three went on saying: “I think it’s right to question but I think, ultimately, we are pushing forward to deliver change and hope and optimism into a world that frankly has had very little of it for a long time. I hope I can bring something that’s not been done before.”

Prince William also vowed, “I’m not sitting here saying I’m going to solve the entire world’s homelessness problems. But I am going to show people how to prevent homelessness.”

Nicholas Sparks answers burning questions on his book-to-movie adaptations
Nicholas Sparks answers burning questions on his book-to-movie adaptations
Paul Mescal refused to give up THESE two habits while training for 'Gladiator 2' video
Paul Mescal refused to give up THESE two habits while training for 'Gladiator 2'
Meghan Markle faces abandonment looking increasingly ‘forsaken and stranded'
Meghan Markle faces abandonment looking increasingly ‘forsaken and stranded'
Kate Middleton, Prince William release big statement after olive branch to Harry video
Kate Middleton, Prince William release big statement after olive branch to Harry
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce joins Adam Sandler's latest film
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce joins Adam Sandler's latest film
BTS' Jin's latest release breaks records and touches fans worldwide
BTS' Jin's latest release breaks records and touches fans worldwide
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Chappell Roan's advice on mental health
Olivia Rodrigo opens up about Chappell Roan's advice on mental health
Prince Harry called out for never being able to change
Prince Harry called out for never being able to change