Source drops a huge bomb on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's divorce calls

An expert has just shed some light into the divorce conversations that are surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It has all been shared by royal expert and historian Hugo Vickers.

He made the points public while speaking to The Sun.

In his conversation with the outlet the expert even went as far as to drop a major truth bomb amid conversations that a divorce is afoot.

While he made it clear, at the start of his chat that Prince Harry may never be one to instigate these proceedings, the “Diva Duchess” does pose some threat as to the same.

He was even quoted saying, “People usually act in character, and they usually act on form.”

And “I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover. She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the entire British royal family. So who is going to be next for the chop?”

The expert also went on to note, “I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him,” he also added before signing off.