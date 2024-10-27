Nicole Kidman debuts first public appearance with Keith Urban after bold confession

Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance with husband Keith Urban, one day after making a bold confession about her body.

According to the MailOnline, the 57-year-old actress was spotted with her country-singer husband at the star-studded concert in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday evening.

The Family Affair star posed for photos along with her 57-year-old husband from the backstage of the concert.

For the star-studded event, Kidman opted for cropped denim jacket over a tight-fitting top and dark gray jeans.

Nicole Kidman and her husband and singer Keith Urban were spotted together in North Carolina

Urban, on other hand, donned a matching black outfit with the Aquaman actress, with whom he has been married since 2006.

The couple’s outing comes shortly after Kidman, who was last seen in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple series, recently made some admissions about her intimate life.

She offerws some insights, and revealed that she was even forced to stop filming her erotic drama Babygirl because started to become 'appealing' to her.

On the work front, the actress, who is the ex-wife of Tom Cruise, will star in the upcoming erotic movie opposite Harris Dickinson.

The film sees her play a high-powered married company boss named Romy, who falls for Samuel, played by Dickinson, a young intern.