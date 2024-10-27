Photo: Jessica Lord weighs in on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspired movie

Jessica Lord dished details about her latest project, Christmas in the Spotlight, which is reportedly inspired by Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The actress recently had a chat with Life & Style while attending the Variety: Power of Women event on 24th October 2024.

For those unversed, Christmas in the Spotlight is an upcoming film that is said to be inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story.

Spilling the beans on this movie, Jessica shared with the outlet that she thinks “people might be surprised by the performance aspect of this film.”

She also addressed that it’s a “different type of performance than a usual Lifetime holiday movie.”

“There's a lot of dancing, singing, there's a bit of comedy in there and I think the love story, just really is light and nice,” the 26-year-old actress continued.

Before signing off from the chat, Jessica expressed, “I think people are really going to enjoy the performance of it all for sure,” noting, “The football, the pop star, just that combination itself is entertaining.”