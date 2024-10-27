Photo: Jessica Lord shares rare message for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Jessica Lord recently talked about the movie, Christmas in the Spotlight, which is reportedly inspired by the highly publicized romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On 24th October 2024, the actress attended the Variety: Power of Women event. During this appearance, she had a confessional with Life & Style and weighed in on the much-anticipated movie.

For the celebrity couple, the actress shared expressed the message, “I hope they love it.”

She continued, “It really is a feel good … holiday movie,” adding, “I just hope that they are [as] excited about it as I am and that they love it.”

“Hopefully everybody else will,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Christmas in the Spotlight’s star caste includes the names of Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil.

The description of this movie reads as, “With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger… but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules?"

It also states, "With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family.”