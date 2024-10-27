Photo: Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift’s party guilt: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly spent most of their time partying offseason.

The celebrity couple celebrated the Super Bowl win by spending more time at the clubs, but now Travis Kelce is trying to focus on the next season once again, per Life & Style.

As per an insider privy to the outlet, the NFL player is “taking it very easy when it comes to drinking because he wants to be at his best for the season.”

The source also mentioned that the couple wants to start liquor business together as “during the offseason they partied a lot.”

“And they’re happy to make that a part of their brand going forward,” they remarked in conclusion.

This report comes after claims that Taylor Swift was feeling guilty for partying with her boyfriend because it got him out of shape.

A second source previously shared, “All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason.”

The source continued that even though the 34-year-old athlete “has only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form,” the songstress also “feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her.”