 
Geo News

Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win

Cillian Murphy won Oscar for his role in 'Oppenheimer'

By
Web Desk
|

October 27, 2024

Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win
Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win

Cillian Murphy has opened up about his plans for 2025.

In an interview on RTE Radio 1, Cillian, who won Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer this year, revealed that he most want to do next year.

The actor had a historic achievement this year when he become first Irish born actor to win Oscar.

Now, sharing his plans for 2025, Cillian said, "I mostly want to have a rest next year."

"I just went straight back to work. That was my way of dealing with it. 'It was an amazing dream-like thing to happen. I still haven't fully figured it out," the actor added.

Cillian went on to say, "It took a lot out of me playing that [Oppenheimer] part," adding, "All the good ones always do. It's nice to go back after a big project to walking the dog and buying milk and cutting the grass."

According to him, winning an Oscar felt "like being caught up in a benign avalanche."

It is worth mentioning before taking break, Cillian will make a comeback with his role of Tommy Shelby in Netflix film, Peaky Blinders.

Talking about his role in the series, Cillian said, "We started shooting it [the TV show] in October 2012, so it's been 12 years. It takes a bit of time to get back into it - the voice and the physicality - but it does feel like he starts driving the car very quickly."

"It's nice to be back with everybody and we're going into week four of 12. We're on nights though, which is grim. Brutal," he added.

Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Cillian Murphy talks about partnership with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character, calling him 'misunderstood'
Justin Hartley defends his 'This Is Us' character, calling him 'misunderstood'
Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'
Patrick Dempsey shares insight into set of 'Dexter: Original Sin'
Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift's party guilt: Source
Travis Kelce taking it easy after Taylor Swift's party guilt: Source
Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'
Cillian Murphy reveals how he felt after first Oscars win for 'Oppenheimer'
Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move
Prince Harry, Meghan give King Charles hope for Lilibet, Archie with latest move
Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency video
Celina Dion has 'mother coded' moment at Adele's Las Vegas residency
Jessica Lord shares rare message for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Jessica Lord shares rare message for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce