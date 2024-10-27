Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win

Cillian Murphy has opened up about his plans for 2025.

In an interview on RTE Radio 1, Cillian, who won Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer this year, revealed that he most want to do next year.

The actor had a historic achievement this year when he become first Irish born actor to win Oscar.

Now, sharing his plans for 2025, Cillian said, "I mostly want to have a rest next year."

"I just went straight back to work. That was my way of dealing with it. 'It was an amazing dream-like thing to happen. I still haven't fully figured it out," the actor added.

Cillian went on to say, "It took a lot out of me playing that [Oppenheimer] part," adding, "All the good ones always do. It's nice to go back after a big project to walking the dog and buying milk and cutting the grass."

According to him, winning an Oscar felt "like being caught up in a benign avalanche."

It is worth mentioning before taking break, Cillian will make a comeback with his role of Tommy Shelby in Netflix film, Peaky Blinders.

Talking about his role in the series, Cillian said, "We started shooting it [the TV show] in October 2012, so it's been 12 years. It takes a bit of time to get back into it - the voice and the physicality - but it does feel like he starts driving the car very quickly."

"It's nice to be back with everybody and we're going into week four of 12. We're on nights though, which is grim. Brutal," he added.