Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban's meaningful birthday celebration

Nicole Kidman supported her husband Keith Urban on his birthday.

On Saturday, Keith celebrated his 57th birthday in a meaningful way.

The singer performed at a Concert for Caroline benefit show in Charlotte, North Caroline alongside Luke Combs, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and James Taylor.

He was also joined by Nicole on the stage, who have been married to him for 18 years.

In the videos captured by fans, Nicole addressed the crowd revealing that this special event, which reportedly raised an impressive $24.5 million, happened to be on Keith's birthday.

Nicole said, "We're] here with all of you tonight because of Eric giving Keith a call."

"I do want to say it's his birthday tonight ... And he wanted to be here with you. So here we go. Eric Church called him and here we are," the actress added.

The beloved couple then shared a sweet kiss on the stage as the audience sang Happy Birthday song for Keith.

The guitarist performed his hit tracks on the show, including, Blue Ain't Your Color, Wasted Time and Raise ’Em Up.