 
Geo News

Meghan Markle to ‘inevitably' feel ‘she doesn't need Harry'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marriage is deemed in trouble

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Meghan Markle is going to leave Prince Harry, her former patterns portray, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently on a professional split with her husband, will leave him behind when she feels she ‘does not need him.’

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."

Mr Vickers told the paper: "My reading of it is, she detected that he was uncomfortable about certain things, and in a way, she exploited that and fed on it to the point that he definitely went willingly."

The expert added that Harry will one day be painted as the person "in the wrong" and Meghan will claim he "behaved like all the others"

The expert adds that Oprah’s interview wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Meghan.

Mr Vickers told the paper: "My reading of it is, she detected that he was uncomfortable about certain things, and in a way, she exploited that and fed on it to the point that he definitely went willingly."

Angelina Jolie reflects on shared 'loneliness' with 'Maria' character
Angelina Jolie reflects on shared 'loneliness' with 'Maria' character
Bruce Springsteen speaks highly of Shane MacGowan: 'Unmatched'
Bruce Springsteen speaks highly of Shane MacGowan: 'Unmatched'
Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban's meaningful birthday celebration
Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban's meaningful birthday celebration
Cillian Murphy confesses being drawn to 'darker side of the psyche'
Cillian Murphy confesses being drawn to 'darker side of the psyche'
Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie pops up in family video on social media video
Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie pops up in family video on social media
'Rivals' star Aiden Turner opens up on intimate scenes with Victoria Smurfit
'Rivals' star Aiden Turner opens up on intimate scenes with Victoria Smurfit
Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win
Cillian Murphy reveals 2025 plans after historic Oscar win
Kylie Jenner oblivious of Timothee Chalamet's 'player' attitude? Source dishes
Kylie Jenner oblivious of Timothee Chalamet's 'player' attitude? Source dishes