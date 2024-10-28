Meghan Markle to ‘inevitably' feel ‘she doesn't need Harry'

Meghan Markle is going to leave Prince Harry, her former patterns portray, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently on a professional split with her husband, will leave him behind when she feels she ‘does not need him.’

Royal author Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "So, who is going to be next for the chop? I think inevitably, probably Prince Harry, and there'll come a time when she'll think that she doesn't need him."

Mr Vickers told the paper: "My reading of it is, she detected that he was uncomfortable about certain things, and in a way, she exploited that and fed on it to the point that he definitely went willingly."

The expert added that Harry will one day be painted as the person "in the wrong" and Meghan will claim he "behaved like all the others"

The expert adds that Oprah’s interview wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Meghan.

