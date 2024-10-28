Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'

Lady Gaga can’t hold herself but ‘grateful’ as her new single Disease received immense love from fans.

The Grammy winner, who dropped the song on Friday, October 25, penned down an emotional message expressing her gratitude and love.

She took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, October 27, to mark the success of her song from her seventh solo album.

“I honestly am trying to find the right words to say,” Gaga began.

She went on to write, “I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy. “

The Bad Romance hitmaker teased more future work, she noted, “I'm so grateful and overwhelmed at your love for Disease. Keep dancing. There's a LOT more to come. I haven't seen our community like this in a very long time. “

“Thank you for coming on this ride w me all these years and still showing up for the music also...happy Halloween,” Gaga concluded her caption.