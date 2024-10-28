 
Geo News

Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'

The pop star shared an emotional message for her fans after the success of her song

By
Web Desk
|

October 28, 2024

Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come as fans celebrate new single Disease
Lady Gaga teases ‘LOT more to come' as fans celebrate new single 'Disease'

Lady Gaga can’t hold herself but ‘grateful’ as her new single Disease received immense love from fans.

The Grammy winner, who dropped the song on Friday, October 25, penned down an emotional message expressing her gratitude and love.

She took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, October 27, to mark the success of her song from her seventh solo album.

“I honestly am trying to find the right words to say,” Gaga began.

She went on to write, “I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy. “

The Bad Romance hitmaker teased more future work, she noted, “I'm so grateful and overwhelmed at your love for Disease. Keep dancing. There's a LOT more to come. I haven't seen our community like this in a very long time. “

“Thank you for coming on this ride w me all these years and still showing up for the music also...happy Halloween,” Gaga concluded her caption.

Prince Harry worried ahead of losing ‘protection' of Biden management video
Prince Harry worried ahead of losing ‘protection' of Biden management
Eddie Redmayne shares his secret to staying unnoticed in public
Eddie Redmayne shares his secret to staying unnoticed in public
Zoe Saldana Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman
Zoe Saldana Hints at 'Beautiful Friendship' with Nicole Kidman
Meghan Markle ‘arrogant' social media handling called out video
Meghan Markle ‘arrogant' social media handling called out
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion video
Kelsea Ballerini opens up about boyfriend Chase Stokes' devotion
Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss
Adele faces health scare after sudden hearing loss
Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry video
Prince William sends hidden message as he talks about Prince Harry
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks reflects on choosing abortion to protect Fleetwood Mac