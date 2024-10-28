Jennifer Lopez flaunts her Birkin in casual outing at Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her large brown reptillian Hermès Birkin bag, which can cost anywhere between $5K and $500K, into the Beverly Hills Hotel for lunch with friends on Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, the 55-year-old pop diva flashed a hint of her taut midriff in a white long-sleeve crop-top, distressed blue jeans, and stiletto heels as she emerged from the passenger side of a white convertible.

Back in May, Jennifer boasted on LIVE with Kelly and Mark that her 5ft5in figure was in “fighting shape” despite her age as she stated, “I'm the thinnest I've ever been.”

Moreover, Lopez shielded her made-up face with massive Jackie O-style sunglasses and wore her shoulder-length layered mane down for her sunny outing, as per the outlet.

Additionally, not only is the two-time Grammy nominee planning on relaunching her canceled summer tour next summer, she's planning on having some A-list singers drop by to bring more star power.

Furthermore, an insider told the publication, “She wants an Oscar for her next film Unstoppable. She wants next year to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down. She will rise.”

It is worth mentioning that critics from Variety, THR, and Deadline all praised Jennifer's teary-eyed performance as struggling single mother-of-five Judy Robles in William Goldenberg's Anthony Robles biopic hitting limited US theaters on December 6.