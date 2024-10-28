Liam Payne's highly anticipated Netflix series receives upsetting update

Liam Payne's upcoming Netflix series has received an upsetting update after the singer's tragic passing.

Titled as Building the Band, the as-yet unaired UK-based music competition show has been put on hold by Netflix, as reported by the US Sun.

The new show has been described by the streaming service as “an unscripted series in which brought together 50 singers who attempt to form their own band without ever seeing each other.”

In a statement, the giant streamer revealed that “Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released."

According to the streamer, there is no rush or pressure to release the series.

Netflix concluded the statement, stating, “It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death."

Payne, who died at the age of 31, served as a mentor on the series alongside Pussycat Dolls alum Nicole Scherzinger and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland.

As per the publication, the filming wrapped up at Manchester's Aviva Studios in August 2024.

However, a release date of the show is yet to be announced.

The former One Direction star died on October 16, 2024, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

According to the autopsy, Payne died from multiple injuries as well as both internal and external bleeding caused by the fall.

His body was found in the hotel’s internal courtyard.