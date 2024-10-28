 
Diddy's net worth sees drastic change amidst controversial allegations

Diddy has been accused of assaults, rape and sexual extortion

October 28, 2024

Diddy's net worth sees drastic change amidst controversial allegations

Diddy’s staggering net worth has reportedly seen a drastic change amidst multiple dire allegations filed against the music mogul.

A report by Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg stated that the net worth of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in federal custody awaiting trial, has dropped drastically.

However, the publication also  noted that it has been dropping massively over the last five years, even before his arrest.

Combs was a billionaire at one time, however, that status has diminished away after years of accusations against the rapper.

The 54-year-old rapper’s net worth had dropped by more than half of what he once owned.

According to that breakdown of his net worth, it was down to $400 million. In 2019, Combs had an estimated net worth of $740 million.

Among his decreasing net worth were things that had nothing to do with the allegations.

The hip-hop icon faces allegations of sexual assault, coercion, and abuse.

However, Combs pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and plans to fight all the allegations.

His bail plea has been denied thrice and he will face a trial which is set for May 5, 2025.  

