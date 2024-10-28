 
Bruce Willis goes on rare outing amid battle with dementia

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia in 2022

October 28, 2024

Bruce Willis was spotted in Los Angeles which marks actor’s one of the rarest outings as he continues his health battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 69-year-old actor, according to Hello Magazine, went on drive, showcasing a beaming smile.

The Die Hard actor appeared to be enjoying the sunny autumn day in the passenger seat of a sleek black vehicle.

For the outing, the Pulp Fiction star donned a black Los Angeles Dodgers cap, a black zip-up hoodie, and a classic white T-shirt.

Willis’ family first announced the actor’s health condition publicly on March 30, 2022.

In a joint statement shared on Instagram, the family revealed, "Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities, leading him to step away from his prolific acting career.

The joint statement continued, "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The family of the legendary actor in the end stated that it "is a really challenging time for the family". 

"We are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," they concluded.

