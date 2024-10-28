Daisy Ridley explains why she didn't want to see Tom Bateman on 'Magpie' set

Daisy Ridley has spilled interesting details about not having her husband and the Behind Her Eyes actor Tom Bateman around on the set of her film Magpie.

The 32-year-old actress, who stars as a woman dealing with her daughter's sudden fame in the new film, told MovieWeb that her husband wasn't able to be there for much of the filming because of other work commitments.

According to the actress, her 35-year-old husband’s absence was a “blessing in disguise”.

"I think that (not having him there) was very helpful for me,” she said, adding, “To be honest that was precisely the moment where it ended up being really good.”

Ridley further added, “Because otherwise I would've felt a little inhibited.”

Directed by Sam Yates, Magpie stars Daisy Ridley and Shazad Latif. The film screenplay written by Bateman.

The story revolves around a father who chaperones his daughter, who is co-starring in a film with a popular actress, while his wife is at home with their newborn baby.

He soon finds himself falling in love with the actress.

Released on October 25, 2024, Magpie had its world premiere on March 9, 2024 at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.