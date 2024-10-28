Snoop Dogg drops rocking update about new album

Missionary is the upcoming album of the legendary duo Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, and the latter said the release date is just over a month away.



Taking to Instagram, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper said his full-length collaboration with his longtime music partner is coming in December.

In the post, he is posing in front of a wall that is displaying labels he was part of, like Death Row, Aftermath and Interscope Records.

“Missionary. December paw print emoji, fire emoji, bicep emoji, singing microphone emoji, three paw print emojis],” he captioned.

In other news, Jelly Roll recently weighed in on being part of the major album, recalling how a FaceTime call made him come on board.

“I won’t say anything about the record because he didn’t, but man, it’s special. It is really good,” he told Bootleg Kev.

He continued, “I’m legitimately on the Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre album. It’s crazy. It’s unreal. Dude, Jimmy [Iovine] hits John [presumably Jelly Roll’s manager John Meneilly] and says, ‘Can we get on a FaceTime with Jelly Roll and Dre?’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Dre?!’

"I get on a FaceTime from my back porch. I’m like a kid! Jimmy’s there and I’m already like, ‘I cannot believe it’s Jimmy Iovine.’”

The 39-year-old further recalled Dre's words on call, “[He said,] ‘I got this crazy idea. I can send you something, or you can write something and send it back, or you can come here and we can write something.’"

"When he said that, I was like, there’s no way he expected me to do any other option. I was like, ‘If coming and writing with you is an option, I’m coming.’”

“It was the most awesome session I ever did. I walked in was just like, the biggest warm hug. […] It was really fun. […] I had a moment where I was like, I belong in those rooms!"

"[In my mind], I’m still the kid coming to the lunch table. I wanna prove that I deserve the table and I came in with that kind of attitude and it was really cool,” Jelly concluded.