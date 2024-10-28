Anna Kendrick feels 'lucky' to have escaped 'Twilight' spotlight

 
October 28, 2024

It is probably just Anna Kendrick who could forget that she starred in one of the biggest film franchises in 2000s.

The actress, 39, played the role of Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) human friend in famous Twilight Series.

During her conversation on Call Her Daddy podcast, Kendrick hilariously admitted, "A while ago, I had done a silly, funny tweet where I just said, 'Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight,'" adding, "People were like, 'Wait. You didn’t really forget that you were in Twilight.' And the answer is truly yes and no."

She explained that although "I didn’t forget the experience of making the movies" but Twilight is one of those movies that "took on such a life of their own."

Kendrick went on to say that "everybody would talk about trying to find the next Twilight or whatever. I would find myself in business conversations talking about, 'Oh, yeah. I’ve heard that there’s a book series that just got optioned that we maybe wanna try and make it the next Twilight.' And then I would be like, 'Oh my god, I'm in that. I’m, oh my god.'"

Additionally, the Pitch Perfect actress added that she was "lucky" to be away from the spotlight, saying, "I was really lucky to not be dealing with the the eye of the storm."

"People were crazy, and people were criticizing, 'Oh, but she has green eyes in the book, or whatever. And I just didn’t have to deal with any of that," Kendrick stated.

While Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were surrounded by the overnight fame, Kendrick didn't "really have to run the gauntlet."

""I just had to show up and say dumb, funny s---. Just be like, 'What are you guys talking about? You're f------ acting weird. Okay, everybody's really serious. Bye.' Like, that was the gig. It was awesome," she humorously added.

It is worth mentioning after dodging Twilight fans Kendrick is now making her directorial debut with Woman Of The Hour, which tells a story about the serial killer, Rodney Alcala.

