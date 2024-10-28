Princess Diana's brother releases emotional statement as Prince William offers olive branch to Harry

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has released an emotional statement after Prince William reportedly offered olive branch to estranged brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales mentioned Prince Harry in his new documentary which some perceive as an olive branch to his brother amid their ongoing rift.

Amid these claims, Spencer took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of his grandfather and father from 1940 and 1941 with a touching tribute.

He said, “Two photographs from 1940 or 1941: my grandfather and father, on a war footing in the front courtyard of @althorphouse

“My grandfather had fought as a cavalry officer, and had been wounded, in the First World War. He had an honorary army rank at the time of this portrait with his dog. That’s my grandmother in the distance.”

Charles Spencer went on saying, “My father was in the Corps at Eton College - he became an officer cadet there, before serving with the Royal Scots Greys in Normandy.”

“Interesting to see so much foliage, looking really good, on Althorp’s walls back then. We need more of this, now,” he said and added “Bikes were used a lot when petrol was rationed - good to see them propped up against Althorp’s walls.”