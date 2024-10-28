Perrie Edwards opens up about heartbreaking struggle after Jesy Nelson split

Perrie Edwards shared insight into her heartbreaking struggle after her friendship ended with Jesy Nelson.

In an interview with Fearne Cotton’ Happy Place Podcast, Edwards candidly shared her friendship with the ex-band mate of Little Mix.

The songstress began, "I wrote a song about it, and it's about a friendship that I had, which I no longer have. I mentioned it in an interview, and so many people reached out to me."

"When you hear a heartbreak song, it's about a relationship or a significant other, and it's like, 'Unbreak my heart'. But when it's a friend, you don't hear about it much in music, so I was like, 'I am going to write something about it because it's just as heartbreaking, if not worse,” she added.

Meanwhile, the American singer reflected on her bond with Nelson and said, "When you have been in that person's life for years, and they have had your back, and you have been through highs, lows, everything and all of these experiences, it's a wild ride, but you are in it together, and then poof, they're gone... That is hard to deal with. I struggled a lot with that.”

Furthermore, the Unbreak My Heart singer continued, "It was really sad, but at the same time, these things happen, and it makes you think, 'Do we try to rectify the situation? Do I reach out? I feel like I should just stay away.' It's a really horrible dynamic to be in.”

"You can't force somebody to be friends with you. If they don't want to be friends, they don't want to be friends. But, yes, it's really hard,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Nelson had formed the Little Mix band with Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne, Pinnock after meeting with them on X Factor show in 2011. Due to “mental health struggle,” Nelson left the band in 2020.