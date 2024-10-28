 
October 28, 2024

Drake 'reacts' to Kendrick Lamar diss 'Not Like Us' 

Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us was a super hit, and according to Mal, Drake's reaction was anything but angry.

“I text him the bar and he just started laughing," he said on The Relentless Diaries Podcast.

When pressed, the podcaster revealed the line, “I think it was ‘the other vaginal option.’ What is the other vaginal option? What is that?"

"‘Cause where I’m from, we know exactly what that is, and it’s like, ‘Woah.’ What is the other vaginal option? Why don’t we talk about that bar? I remember us laughing at it.”

According to HipHopDx, many believed that Compton rap stars alleged that the Grammy winner had an intimate relationship with men in these lyrics.

It is not the first time Mal has revealed about Drake's alleged reactions. Previously, he said on his podcast that Rick Ross's diss track Champagne Moments did not bother the Canadian rapper much.

“I said, ‘Yo how you feel about the Ross record?’” the podcaster said. “I’m really tryna gauge him … He was like, ‘He said he was richer than me and I turned it off.’”

