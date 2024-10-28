John Bishop dishes out joke that saved his marriage

John Bishop has recently dished out about the joke that saved his relationship.

In an interview with The Mirror, Bishop candidly shared how he saved his marriage with humor after an 18-month split.

The English comedian reflected upon when he was in the divorce process with his wife, Melanie Bishop, and he cracked the joke about missing her on stage.

At the time, he began, “I used to do a joke about missing my ex so much that I kept her severed head in the fridge.”

Moreover, Bishop went on to say, “It’s not the best joke, and as I said it I realised the head that was meant to be in the fridge was in the audience.”’

Furthermore, he continued, “We were at the decree nisi stage in our divorce at this point, so we only had to finalise the finances”

However, Bishop’s joke has made them reconsider their relationship and turned their split into a reunion.

Before concluding, he shared, “I remember thinking, ‘That joke’s going to cost me another £20,000.’ Afterwards she came over to the bar. I was expecting a row but instead we started chatting.”

For those unversed, John Bishop tied the knot with Melanie Bishop in 1993 and share three children, Joe, Luke, and Daniel.