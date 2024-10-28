Perrie Edwards reveals she 'wrote a song' on broken friendship: 'heartbreaking'

Perrie Edwards just joined the list of stars speaking up about the cons of fame.

Little Mix, comprised of her along with Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, emerged victorious in the 2012 The X Factor and are the only girl group to date to win the show.

However, in 2022, after a decade long career in the genre of modern pop, the group announced their hiatus, two years after Nelson announced her rather shocking decision of exiting the band due to the toll the dynamics of Little Mix had taken on her mental health.

Now, Edwards has also come forward with her take on the stardom Little Mix brought to her and how it has led to not only broken friendships but terrible panic attacks too.

On the Happy Place podcast, hosted by Fearne Cotton, she revealed how her tattered bond with Nelson helped inspire a song.

“I wrote a song about it - a friendship I had that I no longer have. We don't know how to talk about friendship breakups,” the Sweet Melody hitmaker mentioned.

Edwards continued, “It's still as heartbreaking - when you go through all these things with someone all the highs and lows and then they're just gone.”

“But these things happen. Do we try and rectify things? Or just stay away?” she further added, reflecting on the thought process.