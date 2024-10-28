Amber Rose defends her controversial comment on Beyonce

Amber Rose has finally spoken about the huge claim she made against Beyonce.

On Saturday, Beyonce delivered a wonderful speech at Kamala Harris' Houston rally, endorsing her for the Vice President against the Republican nominee Donald Trump.

However, under the video of Beyonce's speech, Rose made a shocking comment that sparked controversy.

Rose boldly claimed that Queen Bey had stolen her "whole speech" saying that she's trying to "be me."

She wrote, "She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech."

However, the model was caught by paparazzi when she stepped out for the Halloween party on Sunday.

Rose was questioned about her shocking comment to which she responded that she "wasn’t throwing shade at Beyoncé," adding that she "was just trolling a friend," according to a report by TMZ.

She added, "It's funny 'cause even trolling isn't safe anymore ... 'cause even little jokes can blow up wide."

Although Rose claims that she "trolls her friends all the time" and this seemed to be one of those times when she was just trolling a friend, it is worth mentioning that the model is supporting Trump in contrast to her friend Beyonce.