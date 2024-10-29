Adele keeps Celine Dion picture 'right next to stage' during performances

Adele recently had an emotional moment during her Las Vegas residency when she spotted Celine Dion in the audience.

The heartwarming moment between the two icons went viral as they embraced each other and wiped off their tears.

Now, Adele took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of their emotional moment, where Celine held Adele’s face in her hands as they burst into tears.

Reflecting on the heartfelt moment, Adele wrote in caption, “I’ve been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go!”

She added, It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her. I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on.”

Adele went on to say that when Celine came to the show “it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!!”

“@celinedion I love you so very very much. Words will never sum up what you never mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family,” Adele continued.

She concluded, “I have loved being there. it has been such an honour and Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”