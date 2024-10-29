 
Prince Harry feeling guilty over Prince William's treatment of Meghan

Prince Harry feels responsible for all that Megham Markle has had to endure at the hands of his brother and father

October 29, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling rather guilty over just how badly Meghan Markle was treated in the last couple of years, as well as the pressure that followed her entrance into royal life.

News of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to OK magazine.

This source in question broke down the subtleties the Sussexes are struggling with during one of their interviews.

According to the insider. “Harry often feels guilty for Meghan having to give up on her dream life and he knows how much she sacrificed to marry him and have a family with him so he will support her no matter what.”

For those unversed, this guilt has come amid reports that Meghan Markle is starting to miss all that she had given up for Prince Harry following their marriage.

According to the same outlet, “Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her care-free life when she was an actress and while she’d never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that she wishes she could just get her old life back.”

