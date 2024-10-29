King Charles' sparks concerns with his cancer: ‘Needs a full work up'

Experts warn King Charles needs a full health assessment given following his decision to pause the cancer treatment for the Australian tour.

Royal commentator and expert Ephraim Hardcastle made these comments public.

He started by pointing all of this out in one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece the expert said, “I hear there's concern among the King's medical team after an anonymous palace briefing that he will be returning to a full programme of overseas tours in 2025.”

Not only that, but after “having skipped his cancer treatment regime to make the latest tour – and with no one certain how his body has coped – it was planned that he would take time off on his return, allowing him to recover and for doctors to carry out a full assessment of his wellbeing.”

As of right now it’s believed that, “The lack of travel by the monarch and his heir poses problems for the Foreign Office,” as well because prior to this, “for 70 years it relied on royal diplomacy, led by the Queen, to project its message.”