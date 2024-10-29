Perrie Edwards expresses heartbreak over Liam Payne's tragic death

Perrie Edwards shared her sadness for Liam Payne’s family after his tragic death.

In an interview with Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Edwards candidly shared her grief over the tragic death of One Direction’s member, Liam Payne.

"I think it just feels weird, it’s just so sad. It’s so heartbreaking, and my heart honestly hurts for his family, his friends, Cheryl (Tweedy, the mother of Payne’s son Bear, seven), his little boy,” she said. “It’s just absolutely devastating, and I can’t even imagine how they must be feeling right now.”

Meanwhile, the Little Mix member reflected upon when she first heard the news of Liam Payne’s death, who died at age 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.

"I didn’t think it was real when I read it, and it’s a very weird space, and I think it’s in the air, everyone can feel it, it’s really sad,” the songstress recalled. “Us girls were messaging, and I think Leigh-Anne (Pinnock, fellow Little Mix member) was like, ‘it’s very close to home’, our careers were very aligned.”

Before concluding, the Forget About Us singer shared, “We had a relationship with them (One Direction), and it’s honestly so sad, like it made my body feel weird when I saw the headlines, I was like that can’t be real. It shakes you up, it’s just blooming awful, and all of our hearts go out to his family. It’s an unthinkable thing to have to go through."

It is pertinent to mention, Zayn Malik, who was Liam Payne’s bandmate in One Direction, and Perrie Edwards began their romance after meeting on X Factor show in 2011. Later, the pair split in 2015.