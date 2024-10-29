Kanye West makes next real estate puchase after failed Malibu bomb shelter

Kanye West has reportedly purchased a $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The rapper has got his hands on the 20,000-square foot property in the gated Beverly Park North neighborhood this time after previously gutting a beachfront luxe property into a “bomb shelter from the 1910s,” TMZ reported.



The Yeezy founder eventually managed to sell the Malibu home for $21 million but lost millions as he had initially purchased the house for $57 million in 2021.

The new seven-acre property houses 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom and features a resort-style pool with a waterfall, a second lap pool, a pool house, a tennis court and an “entertainment pavilion.”

West, 47, bought the mansion under an LLC in an off-market deal, the outlet revealed.

As for the gutted batcave, the home’s buyer, Belwood Investments owner Bo Belmont, told the Los Angeles Times that he plans to spend around $8 million to renovate the Malibu property.

“My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was,” Belmont said in September, branding the rapper's past vision as “really dumb” with “no purpose.”