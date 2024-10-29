Princess Charlene breaks cover after 'snubbing' event with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped out solo just a day after "snubbing" an event with husband Prince Albert.

According to a report by the GB News, Prince Albert of Monaco stepped out with his daughter Jazmin Grimaldi after Princess Charlene appeared to "snub" the glitzy event.

Prince Albert attended the Princess Grace Awards 40th Anniversary Gala with daughter at the Pierre Hotel in New York last week.

Prince Albert shares daughter Jazmin Grimaldi, 32 with Tamara Rotolo, a waitress he met in Monaco in the early 1990s, the report further claimed.

The report also claimed Princess Charlene did not join her husband for the event, despite regularly attending in the past.

However, Princess Charlene stepped out just 24 hours after Prince Albert travelled to New York for the Princess Grace Awards.

She attended the opening of the "European Swim Meeting", named after the Princess of Monaco.

The royal family shared photos of the Princess saying, “On Saturday, October 26, Her Majesty Princess Charlene, Honorary President of Special Olympics Monaco since 2012, attended the opening ceremony of the "European Swimming Meeting" named after her.”

It further said, “Following the parade of swimmers and delegations representing 28 countries around the basin, the Princess declared the "Special Olympics swim meet open".



