Prince Harry, Meghan make 'genius' move amid King Charles visit to Australia, Samoa

Prince Harry, Meghan make ‘genius’ move to rival King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a home in Portugal and the news broke out amid King Charles and Queen Camilla’s royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

Now, an expert says it was the “oldest trick in the book.”

According to Lady Colin Campbell, the timing of the Sussexes' purchase was “convenient,” as the duo had people talking about them even as the King and Queen were on a historic tour.

"Charles and Camilla are in Australia and Samoa and we are speaking about Harry and Meghan, and Portugal. They are geniuses," she said during her appearance on Dan Wootton's YouTube channel.

Harry and Meghan’s new luxury purchase is reportedly meant to “help out” Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who have a house in the same area.

She argued that their purchase of a house near Eugenie’s will make the area between Comporta and Melides into a high society area, while also getting Harry’s cousin some publicity: "It's the oldest trick in the book. Colin Tenant very successfully gave Princess Margaret land on Mustique and then actually built her a house, and that helped to make Mustique into what it became.”

"This is a version of this. To help out Jack and Eugenie and get them some publicity," she added.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, but they remained in touch with the Duke’s cousins Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice.