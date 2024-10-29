 
King Charles' plans for cancer treatment revealed: Abdication and more

King Charles has finally decided on his own plan for the future, in reference to his future as monarch

October 29, 2024

King Charles has finally come to a decision in regards to his cancer treatment, as well as potential abdication, and more.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Charles Rae.

He made everything clear during one of his most recent interviews with GB News.

He began by heaping praise on the King for his Australian tour and said, “I thought it was a fabulous tour. When you think that some of the Republicans in Australia were dubbing it the 'farewell tour', it turns out it's the 'please come back soon' tour.”

“In Australia, there's always been talk of republicanism and everything else, and it turns out in the end, with the greatest respect to them, to be a damp squib.”

He also admitted, “Australia will still be welcoming again in the very near future, and the same in Samoa.”

“His one liners are quite good as well. And his comment about 'surviving long enough' was done tongue in cheek, thinking he will hopefully come back one one day.”

