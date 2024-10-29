Priyanka Chopra reveals her secret for 'hydrated skin'

Priyanka Chopra keeps her makeup routine very simple.

In an interview with iDiva, the famous Indian actress shared that she is always “on the go” and doesn’t have time for multiple makeup products.

Priyanka told the outlet, “I am a girl on the go, so I don’t have time for a big make-up bag with multiple products.”

Sharing her fairly simple makeup routine, Priyanka said, “I will start with a little foundation or concealer to help give my skin a boost of radiance. I love lipstick! I have a lot of space on my lips, so I use lipstick to really have a point of view.”

“In the daytime, I like for my lipstick to feel light. And I can’t live without mascara – just a little bit goes a long way and it’s the one product I always have with me,” the actress added.

Additionally, Priyanka, who won prestigious titles of Miss India and Miss World, revealed the secret of having good skin.

“I clean my face and remove my make-up a few times a day. So, always have fresh, clean, hydrated skin. Ice is also a great way to beat jet lag – I just put my face in some ice and the look of tired skin goes away,” the Sky is Pink actress stated.