Photo: Kylie Jenner's competitor enters Timothee Chalamet's life: Report

Kylie Jenner is reportedly planning a baby with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner’s baby planning efforts with Timothee Chalamet might not come to an end soon, as a new girl has developed a crush on him.

This girl is no one else but the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin, whom she shares with Chris Martin.

It is pertinent to mention here that Timothee and Gwyneth star together in upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

To make things worse, Gwyneth is also planning to get her daughter a date with Timothee, being insensitive to the fact that he is already enamoured with Kylie Jenner, reported Life & Style.

“She actually shares her daughter’s opinion that Timothée is a super talented guy with heaps of charisma,” a mole squealed.

“She loves that he has a New York background and comes from great stock,” they continued before moving on to a new topic.

While Kylie Jenner is “planning to have a baby with him,” Timothee is reportedly acting “more like a single guy than someone in a happy relationship,” a second source revealed, previously.