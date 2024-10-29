Justin Bieber puts Diddy drama behind to 'get back to business'

Justin Bieber's old pal Diddy is currently facing multiple lawsuits

Justin Bieber was spotted taking a drive with music video director Cole Bennett, which could mean that the singer is planning a music comeback amid his old pal Diddy’s legal troubles.

Justin was pictured in the passenger side while Bennet drove his Tesla Cybertruck West Hollywood, California.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Boyfriend singer seems to be moving on from all the Diddy headlines.

She told The Mirror US: "There are some subtle but compelling clues here that Justin might be keen to move on and get back to business again.”

"First there's his styling. The tiny shades and the brimless beanie hat suggest less of a desire to hide than his bigger-brimmed hats he's been wearing to hide his face recently," she continued.

She added of Justin’ Bieber’s body language: "Then there's his body language. His chin is raised in a gesture of confidence and perhaps comfort in a raised visibility. And his lips appear slightly pursed, which can signal inner resolve and determination."