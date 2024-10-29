 
50 Cent shares where Kanye Went went wrong

50 Cent points to the lessons one should take from Ye’s situation

October 29, 2024

Kanye West faced a barrage of criticism for his political views. So, on this, 50 Cent said: Stay away from politics.

His comments come on The Breakfast Club radio show, where he confirmed he turned down a $3 million offer by running President Donald Trump’s rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Explaining his reason for declining, he said, “I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics,” adding, “You understand? I do not like no part about them.”

Giving the example of Ye, the In Da Club rapper said, “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan.”

“He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan.”

Here, the 50 points to various shocking statements the Power hitmaker made over the years, which, according to Variety, made him unable to perform in the United States and Europe.

The report acknowledged he held scores of what he called listening parties of his joint album Vultures.

But, the demand appears to be dipping, which is perhaps why Kanye is touring non-Western countries such as China and Japan.

