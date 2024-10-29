 
Liam Payne's first posthumous song set for release with heartfelt tribute

The 'One Direction' alum lost his life after falling from a multistory building at the age of 31

Web Desk
October 29, 2024

Two weeks after Liam Payne's untimely death, the singer’s first posthumous song is all set to release on Friday.

The late One Direction alum was working on a new song with Sam Pounds, before losing his life following a fatal fall from a multiple-story hotel in Argentina.

The Grammy winner took to his official X account and made an announcement to release the song they had been collaborating.

Pounds expressed his wish that the upcoming song titled Do No Wrong  "eclipses the negative echoes" and brings "healing power" for the pop star's fans and loved ones.

"I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed, the producer penned down.

Pounds went on to say, "I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to [Liam's sister] Ruth, [son] Bear, and the entire family."

"I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you… With love let's all BE the blessing," he concluded.

